Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCKT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

RCKT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 273,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

