Royal Bank of Canada Increases VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Price Target to CHF 440

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 400 to CHF 440 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VACNY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.26. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $48.70.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

