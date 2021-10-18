Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.92. 40,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.