Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.