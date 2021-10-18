RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $83.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

