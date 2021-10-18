RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Short Interest Update

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 840,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.73. 448,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,651. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.