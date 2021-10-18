RTW Investments LP Makes New Investment in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVRX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in CVRx in the second quarter worth approximately $7,288,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,384,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,876,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

CVRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVRx stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $15.77. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,771. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

