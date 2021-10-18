RTW Investments LP Sells 1,046,206 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

RTW Investments LP lessened its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,716,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046,206 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $44,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $668,089.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 376,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,567 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITOS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.59. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,064. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $971.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.21.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

