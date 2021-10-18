Sachem Head Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,333,250 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $63,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 917.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NUAN stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

