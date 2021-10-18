Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Short Interest Update

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,265 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $999,915.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 753,156 shares of company stock worth $56,973,599 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. Truist Securities increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
