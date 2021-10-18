Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of SFSHF opened at $15.87 on Monday. Safestore has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

SFSHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

