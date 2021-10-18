Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) versus HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Critical Comparison

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sauer Energy has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Sauer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy -6.45% -1.24% -1.07% Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Sauer Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 49.16 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sauer Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HighPeak Energy and Sauer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Sauer Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

