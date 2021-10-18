Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Research Coverage Started at Oddo Securities

Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 34.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 550,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 103,870 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 848,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 776,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 182,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.