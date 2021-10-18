Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.82). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

SRRK stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 2,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,155. The company has a market capitalization of $904.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 266,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 187,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,401,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

