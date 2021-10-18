Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.82). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

SRRK stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 2,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,155. The company has a market capitalization of $904.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 266,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 187,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,401,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.