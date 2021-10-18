Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Holdings Raised by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 28,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 100,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.75. 117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,911. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

