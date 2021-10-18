Scotiabank Increases Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$3.75

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BTEGF. Raymond James increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.87.

BTEGF stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

