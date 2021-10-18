Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.38 ($87.50).

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 stock traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €61.34 ($72.16). The stock had a trading volume of 179,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.05. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 52-week high of €77.25 ($90.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.