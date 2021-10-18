SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Short Interest Update

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,796,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 717,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAC opened at $9.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

