SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $424.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $335.00 to $424.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.62.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE opened at $354.50 on Friday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a PE ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.20.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.