Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.14.

SRE opened at $128.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

