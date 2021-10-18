SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 3.5%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.69. 801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 364,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

In related news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,871 shares of company stock worth $8,938,079.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEMrush by 803.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

