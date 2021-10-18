Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 111,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,899,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after buying an additional 99,696 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seneca Foods has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.04 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

