ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after buying an additional 911,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after buying an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,473,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,371. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

