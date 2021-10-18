SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,258 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in OneMain by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in OneMain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in OneMain by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 992,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,449,000 after purchasing an additional 248,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

NYSE OMF opened at $59.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

