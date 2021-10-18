SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 196,316 Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Uxin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,718,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 964.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 145,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Uxin Limited has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $930.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

