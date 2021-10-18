SG Americas Securities LLC Has $767,000 Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,746 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 77,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 411.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 345,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 285.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

