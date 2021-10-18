SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 33,313 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

