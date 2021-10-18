SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,072 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $160,015,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 428,450 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $19,726,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veracyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,005,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,121,000 after acquiring an additional 313,833 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

VCYT stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

