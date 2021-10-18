Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 4.4% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after buying an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $108.14. 8,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,254. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.