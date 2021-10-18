Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 601.29 ($7.86).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 492.50 ($6.43) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 451.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 470.32. The stock has a market cap of £15.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.34. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82). Insiders bought 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,088,000 in the last ninety days.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

