Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Decreases By 21.7%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,037.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $39.29 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.