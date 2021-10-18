Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Declines By 33.0%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 522,616 shares of company stock worth $497,621,670. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

Alphabet stock traded up $25.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,859.21. The company had a trading volume of 809,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,156. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,514.62 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,810.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,584.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

