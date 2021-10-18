Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Declines By 29.1%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ASRT stock remained flat at $$1.02 during trading on Monday. 2,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,696. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Assertio by 275.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

