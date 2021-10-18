Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Declines By 25.0%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ BKEPP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.18. 34,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,818. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) by 519.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,682 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

