Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Grows By 60.2%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bruker by 1,063.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Bruker by 9,766.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

