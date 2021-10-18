Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Increases By 42.0%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the September 15th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of IMOS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.93. 79 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.86.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $249.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

