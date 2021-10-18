Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Increases By 67.1%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the September 15th total of 712,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 257,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 236,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,795 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CRH by 32.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

CRH stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.04. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.69%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.