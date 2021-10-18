Short Interest in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) Decreases By 26.1%

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,549,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,416,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $7,125,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $4,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,808. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

