Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Increases By 26.0%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,876,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 2,283,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,397.4 days.

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

