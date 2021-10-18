Short Interest in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Decreases By 37.0%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $2,009,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $2,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of FVT stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Monday. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.