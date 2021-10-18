Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Declines By 26.6%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HERAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,121,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,950,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,458,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,468,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,280,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

