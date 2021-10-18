Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Increases By 59.2%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

