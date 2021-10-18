Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Increases By 72.3%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 133,700 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $12,586,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLSI opened at $37.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

