Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Rises By 62.5%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,967,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INQD opened at $0.02 on Monday. Indoor Harvest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Indoor Harvest alerts:

Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Indoor Harvest Corp, through its brand name Indoor Harvest, engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.