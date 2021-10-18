Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Declines By 32.4%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,785,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.34. 1,769,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

