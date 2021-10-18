Short Interest in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Decreases By 29.8%

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NYSE HTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 51,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,877. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
