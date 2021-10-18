Short Interest in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Decreases By 29.8%

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE HTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 51,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,877. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.