Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Increases By 49.2%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 876,400 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 587,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIFZF opened at $29.12 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84.

LIFZF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

