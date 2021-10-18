Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Decreases By 34.2%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LightInTheBox stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,944. The stock has a market cap of $183.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.56. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 3.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.