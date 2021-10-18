Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Drops By 37.5%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 304.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of NYSE:JFR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,189. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

