Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Decreases By 22.3%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Quhuo alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the first quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the second quarter worth $205,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QH stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.